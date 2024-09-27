UBS Initiates Coverage of CAVA Group (CAVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $117.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $127.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 847MM, an increase of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 26.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.34%, an increase of 16.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 99,720K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 23,508K shares representing 20.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,508K shares , representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,458K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 31.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,941K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 19.45% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,482K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing an increase of 35.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 122.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,186K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 28.85% over the last quarter.

