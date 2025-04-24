UBS Initiates Coverage of Campbell's (BMV:CPB) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Campbell's (BMV:CPB) with a Sell recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.25%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 186,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 9,247K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,716K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 2.98% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 8,525K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,268K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,925K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,004K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,323K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 17.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

