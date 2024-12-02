UBS Initiates Coverage of CACI International (CACI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.56% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CACI International is $628.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $545.40 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.56% from its latest reported closing price of $459.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CACI International is 7,408MM, a decrease of 5.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in CACI International. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.38%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 25,049K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 998K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 704K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 10.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 697K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 7.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 558K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 482K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 40.49% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

