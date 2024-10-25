UBS Initiates Coverage of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Builders FirstSource is $209.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.69 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.32% from its latest reported closing price of $181.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Builders FirstSource is 17,103MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.33%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 127,819K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,280K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941K shares , representing a decrease of 38.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 93.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,850K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 35.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 36.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,070K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 31.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,921K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 67.70% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

