UBS Initiates Coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions (LSE:0HPW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions (LSE:0HPW) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions is 221.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 201.20 GBX to a high of 257.27 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of 224.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadridge Financial Solutions is 7,002MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

There are 1,718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HPW is 0.25%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 123,407K shares.

BlackRock holds 10,262K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,237K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 64.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,033K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HPW by 47.01% over the last quarter.

