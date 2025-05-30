UBS Initiates Coverage of Brixmor Property Group (BRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brixmor Property Group is $30.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brixmor Property Group is 1,328MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brixmor Property Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRX is 0.35%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 369,336K shares. The put/call ratio of BRX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,629K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,866K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,071K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 82.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,975K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,597K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,479K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,616K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,792K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision 'to be the center of the communities it serves' and is home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

