UBS Initiates Coverage of Brixmor Property Group (BMV:BRX1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Brixmor Property Group (BMV:BRX1) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,629K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,866K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX1 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,071K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX1 by 82.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,975K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX1 by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,597K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,479K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX1 by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,616K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,792K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX1 by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.