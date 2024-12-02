UBS Initiates Coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.99% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 195.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 163.76 GBX to a high of 222.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 30.99% from its latest reported closing price of 149.18 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 10,694MM, a decrease of 6.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOT is 0.32%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 133,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,032K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,384K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 51.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,465K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,433K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 81.54% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,110K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,098K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,017K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 2.20% over the last quarter.

