UBS Initiates Coverage of Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.28% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 129.58 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 77.58 GBX to a high of 174.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 49.28% from its latest reported closing price of 86.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 348MM, a decrease of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOJ is 0.33%, an increase of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 76,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,873K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,236K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares , representing a decrease of 29.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,460K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 32.65% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 31.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,995K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 15.19% over the last quarter.

