UBS Initiates Coverage of Bentley Systems (BMV:BSY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Bentley Systems (BMV:BSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 16,007K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,150K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 7,007K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134K shares , representing an increase of 26.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,615K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,000K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 7.35% over the last quarter.

