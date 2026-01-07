UBS Initiates Coverage of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BEAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.16% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.16% from its latest reported closing price of $28.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 61MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.31%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 124,008K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,039K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 44.52% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,063K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,013K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 36.06% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,394K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,831K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,831K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 41.65% over the last quarter.

