UBS Initiates Coverage of Autodesk (WBAG:ADSK) with Buy Recommendation

December 02, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Autodesk (WBAG:ADSK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.07%, an increase of 77.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 219,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:ADSK / Autodesk, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,826K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,759K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,018K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,195K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 3.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,643K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,396K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357K shares , representing an increase of 19.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,235K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 11.06% over the last quarter.

