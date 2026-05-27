UBS Initiates Coverage of Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Asbury Automotive Group is $231.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $214.12 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $190.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Asbury Automotive Group is 35,980MM, an increase of 100.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asbury Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 40.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABG is 0.24%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 22,090K shares. The put/call ratio of ABG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,155K shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,117K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company.

Impactive Capital holds 1,073K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing a decrease of 16.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 956K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 862K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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