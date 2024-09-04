UBS Initiates Coverage of Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.72% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcadium Lithium is $5.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 105.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadium Lithium is 1,668MM, an increase of 83.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadium Lithium. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTM is 0.22%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 718,657K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 32,106K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,118K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,087K shares , representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,455K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,555K shares , representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,427K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,671K shares , representing a decrease of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 91.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 22,356K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,856K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.