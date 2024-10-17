UBS Initiates Coverage of Antero Resources (LSE:0A71) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Antero Resources (LSE:0A71) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A71 is 0.48%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 296,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,785K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,680K shares , representing an increase of 30.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A71 by 62.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,361K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A71 by 20.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,088K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,795K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A71 by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,825K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,841K shares , representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A71 by 89.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,426K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,973K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A71 by 25.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.