UBS Initiates Coverage of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of $13.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 2,462MM, a decrease of 18.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 42.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.09%, an increase of 30.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.84% to 153,692K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 12,335K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,176K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,987K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 3,762K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 121.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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