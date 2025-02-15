UBS Initiates Coverage of Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Alvotech (ICSE:ALVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.60% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alvotech is ISK2,838.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of ISK1,943.44 to a high of ISK4,040.81. The average price target represents an increase of 58.60% from its latest reported closing price of ISK1,790.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alvotech is 730MM, an increase of 85.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 18.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 0.32%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 14,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bracebridge Capital holds 2,705K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,926K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares , representing a decrease of 31.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 1,319K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 1,241K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares , representing an increase of 39.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 83.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

