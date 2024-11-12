UBS Initiates Coverage of Altimmune (LSE:0A4C) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Altimmune (LSE:0A4C) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4C is 0.06%, an increase of 45.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 45,070K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,224K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 46.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 35.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 1.29% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,293K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,354K shares , representing a decrease of 220.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 78.41% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,210K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 58.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 68.97% over the last quarter.

