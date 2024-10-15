UBS Initiates Coverage of Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alpine Income Property Trust is $19.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Income Property Trust is 59MM, an increase of 24.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Income Property Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINE is 0.10%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 9,904K shares. The put/call ratio of PINE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 795K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 74.61% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 635K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 12.84% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 500K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 478K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 86.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

