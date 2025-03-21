UBS Initiates Coverage of Acuren (TIC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Acuren (NYSEAM:TIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuren. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,715K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 832K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

QAAGRX - T. Rowe Price Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

