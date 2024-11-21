News & Insights

UBS Increases Stake in Spirent Communications

November 21, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications PLC to over 7%, reflecting a strategic move in the telecommunications sector. The acquisition marks a rise from the previous 6.93% control, signaling UBS’s growing influence in the company. This development is likely to pique the interest of investors tracking shifts in corporate governance and shareholder dynamics.

