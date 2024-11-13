UBS Increases Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications to 7.06%, up from a previous 6.56%, marking a significant stake in the UK-based company. The acquisition reflects UBS’s strategic interest in Spirent, a leader in communications technology. Investors might find this move noteworthy as it highlights potential growth and confidence in Spirent’s market prospects.
