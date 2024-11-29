UBS Increases Stake in Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its stake in Adriatic Metals PLC, crossing the 6% threshold of voting rights. This move, involving a combination of direct shares and financial instruments, underscores UBS’s growing influence in the company. The transaction highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the financial markets.

