UBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT

March 17 (Reuters) - Banking giant UBS UBSG.S is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse CSGN.S, with the boards of Switzerland’s two biggest lenders set to meet separately over the weekend, the FT reported on Friday, citing multiple people briefed on the talks.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

