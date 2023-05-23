News & Insights

UBS in discussion with Swiss government for a loss protection agreement from Credit Suisse buy

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 23, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S has been in active discussions with the Swiss government and its representatives to agree to detailed terms and negotiate a definitive loss protection agreement related to its deal to buy Credit Suisse CSGN.S, UBS disclosed in a regulatory filing.

"UBS Group AG is engaged in discussions with FINMA regarding adjustments to and transitional measures for certain prudential capital requirements, risk weighted assets measures, and other capital and liquidity requirements for the combined firm," the bank said in the filing.

