UBS head of Dubai wealth management leaves bank

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group's UBSG.S head of wealth management Dubai, Cedric Lizin, has left the bank, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Lizin, a former Barclays wealth manager, joined the Swiss bank in September 2017 in this role, according to his Linkedin profile.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment and Lizin could not be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.