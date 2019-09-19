World Markets

UBS head of Dubai wealth management leaves bank

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

UBS Group's head of wealth management Dubai, Cedric Lizin, has left the bank, according to an email seen by Reuters.

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group's UBSG.S head of wealth management Dubai, Cedric Lizin, has left the bank, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Lizin, a former Barclays wealth manager, joined the Swiss bank in September 2017 in this role, according to his Linkedin profile.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment and Lizin could not be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular