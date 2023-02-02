UBS Group Updates Holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd (MMU)

Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Inc (MMU). This represents 16.29% of the company.

In the last filing dated March 14, 2016 they reported owning 35.00% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Fund Sentiment

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MMU is 0.3673%, an increase of 16.2386%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 15,317K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,322,623 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,270,719 shares

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II holds 711,820 shares

Robinson Capital Management holds 695,011 shares

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 694,661 shares

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd said on November 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.71%, the lowest has been 3.50%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. provides a portfolio of municipal obligations primarily rated investment grade at the time of purchase. The fund seeks to maximize current income that is exempt from Federal income tax, as is consistent with preservation of principal.

