UBS Group (UBS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Jump Y/Y, Expenses Rise

UBS Group AG UBS reported a first-quarter 2024 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.75 billion, which surged 70.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in total revenues, driven in part by the acquisition of Credit Suisse. However, an increase in operating expenses, along with a significant rise in credit loss expenses, is a near-term concern.



The performance of the Asset Management, Personal & Corporate Banking and Investment Bank divisions was impressive. However, Global Wealth Management, Non-core and Legacy and Group items segments did not perform well.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

UBS’ total revenues jumped 45.7% year over year to $12.74 billion.



Operating expenses increased 42.3% year over year to $10.26 billion.



UBS Group reported total credit loss expenses of $106 million, which increased significantly from $38 million in the year-ago quarter.

Business Divisions’ Performance

Global Wealth Management’s first-quarter operating profit before tax was $1.1 billion, down 9.1% year over year. The fall was mainly due to a rise in operating expenses, largely from the consolidation of Credit Suisse expenses.



Asset Management’s operating profit before tax increased 16.8% year over year to $111 million. The rise was mainly driven by the consolidation of Credit Suisse revenues.



Personal & Corporate Banking reported operating profit before tax of $859 million, up 43.6% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in revenues, mainly due to the consolidation of Credit Suisse revenues.



The Investment Bank unit’s operating profit before tax was $555 million, up 12.8% year over year. The improvement was a result of higher Global Banking revenues, partially offset by lower Global Markets revenues.



Non-core and Legacy reported operating loss before tax of $46 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss of $676 million in the year-ago quarter.



Group items reported operating loss before tax of $320 million compared with a loss of $225 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Improves

Total assets increased 52.6% from the previous quarter’s end to $1.61 trillion. The increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of Credit Suisse assets.



UBS’ return on Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital was 9% as of Mar 31, 2024, down from 9.1% as of Mar 31, 2023.



The risk-weighted assets surged 63.7% year over year to $526.4 billion.



The CET1 capital rallied 75.3% year over year to $78.1 billion. As of Mar 31, 2024, UBS' invested assets were $5.85 trillion, up 39.8% year over year.

Our Take

UBS’ acquisition of Credit Suisse has helped enhance its capabilities in wealth and asset management and augment the company’s strategy of growing capital-light businesses. The company’s strong capital position, expansion strategies and business restructuring initiatives support its financials.

UBS Group AG Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UBS Group AG price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

Currently, UBS Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Deutsche Bank DB reported a first-quarter 2024 profit attributable to its shareholders of €1.3 billion ($1.41 billion), up 10.1% year over year. The Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €2 billion ($2.17 billion), up 10% year over year.



DB’s results were positively impacted by higher net revenues and lower expenses. This led investors to turn bullish on the stock, resulting in a gain of 8.7%. However, higher provision for credit losses was an offsetting factor.



Barclays BCS reported first-quarter 2024 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.55 billion ($1.97 billion), down 13% year over year.



BCS recorded lower revenues in the quarter, which was a negative. However, a decline in operating expenses, along with lower credit impairment charges, aided the results to some extent.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.