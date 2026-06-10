UBS Group Stock Climbs 1.2% as Swiss Regulators Weigh Capital Relief

Shares of UBS Group AG UBS rose 1.2% following reports that Swiss lawmakers are considering fresh proposals to ease capital requirements imposed on the bank under Switzerland's banking reform package, according to an MSN article, which cited a Reuters report.

According to people familiar with the discussions, lawmakers are reviewing a proposal that would require UBS to back its foreign subsidiaries with 70%-80% of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital compared with the 100% level proposed by the Swiss government. The proposal is seen as an effort to strengthen the Swiss banking system, while addressing concerns about UBS’s competitiveness and capital flexibility.

Why UBS Faces Higher Capital Requirements

The stricter capital rules were proposed after UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse. In June 2025, the Swiss Federal Council unveiled a broad package of "too big to fail" reforms aimed at strengthening the country's banking framework and reducing the likelihood of future taxpayer-funded rescues.

The initial proposal required UBS to fully back foreign subsidiaries with CET1 capital at the Swiss parent-bank level. The package also included stricter treatment of deferred tax assets, software assets and Additional Tier 1 instruments.

While Swiss authorities softened several of these measures in April 2026, they retained the requirement for full CET1 backing of foreign subsidiaries, making it the largest contributor to UBS's projected capital increase.

UBS has consistently argued that the proposal places it at a competitive disadvantage relative to global peers and could limit its capacity for growth investments and shareholder returns.

What Softer Capital Rules Mean for UBS

Under the Swiss government's proposal unveiled in April 2026, UBS would need to hold roughly $20 billion of additional CET1 capital, largely due to the requirement to fully back foreign subsidiaries.

The latest discussions indicate that lawmakers are evaluating a lower backing requirement in an effort to strengthen the Swiss banking system without imposing the full capital burden on UBS.

For the bank, any reduction in the requirement could materially ease its projected capital increase, freeing up resources for growth initiatives and shareholder distributions through dividends and share repurchases. However, if the 100% backing requirement is ultimately retained, UBS could still face a significant increase in capital requirements under the proposed reforms.

UBS’ Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, UBS shares have gained 46.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

UBS’ Peers Worth Considering

Notable foreign bank stocks include Deutsche Bank DB and First BanCorp FBP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DB’s earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged at $4.02 per share in the past week. Deutsche Bank’s shares have gained 12.6% over the past year.

FBP’s 2026 earnings estimates have also remained unchanged at $2.26 per share in the past seven days. First BanCorp’s shares have climbed 21.9% over the past year.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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