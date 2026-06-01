UBS Group Slashes Hundreds of Jobs in EMEA Amid CS Integration Drive

UBS Group AG UBS has eliminated several hundred jobs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a Bloomberg article, which was published in Yahoo Finance. The latest workforce reductions come as the Swiss banking giant continues to streamline operations following its state-backed acquisition of Credit Suisse (“CS”) in 2023.

The job cuts mainly affected employees in support functions, while certain client-facing banking roles were also reduced as part of the latest restructuring efforts. To reduce the impact of redundancies, UBS has offered alternative roles to some affected employees within the organization.

Notably, UBS aims to keep job reductions related to the Credit Suisse integration “as low as possible” globally and in Switzerland. The bank is also focusing on bringing certain outsourced roles in-house as part of its broader operational restructuring strategy.

Since the CS acquisition significantly expanded UBS’ workforce and global footprint, the bank has remained focused on streamlining operations, eliminating overlapping roles and improving efficiency across businesses. According to a Business Today news article published on MSN News in December 2025, UBS was preparing to reduce up to 10,000 jobs globally by 2027 as part of its broader integration and restructuring initiatives.

Further, in February 2026, the company announced plans to reduce around 3,000 jobs in Switzerland, with most of the reductions expected to occur in the second half of 2026. These workforce adjustments are likely to be achieved mainly through natural attrition, early retirement, internal mobility and the internalization of external roles. In the first quarter of 2026, the bank reduced headcount by 2,775 sequentially and by 9,263 roles year over year, reflecting continued progress in eliminating overlapping positions following the merger.

UBS Advances Workforce Optimization as Integration Nears End

Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS has continued integrating operations and client accounts globally. As part of the integration efforts, the company merged 95 branches in Switzerland and migrated more than 90% of Credit Suisse Wealth Management accounts across key international markets by 2024.

By the first quarter of 2026, UBS completed the migration of all Swiss-booked clients, finalizing the transition of approximately 1.2 million former CS clients globally. With this milestone, the bank has entered the final phase of the Credit Suisse integration plan, including the decommissioning of legacy IT infrastructure, which is expected to continue through the remainder of 2026.

The latest workforce reductions reflect UBS’ strategic pivot from integration to optimization rather than any deterioration in its underlying business. As parallel systems are consolidated and operational complexity is reduced, the bank requires fewer resources to run its infrastructure. This streamlining is designed to improve execution speed, strengthen internal controls and free up capital and talent for higher-return areas.

By aligning its workforce with a leaner operating model, UBS is working toward its revised target of up to $13.5 billion in cumulative cost savings by the end of 2026.

Job Reduction Moves by Other Financial Firms

Similar to UBS, several major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley MS and Citigroup Inc. C, are pursuing workforce restructuring initiatives as part of broader efficiency and operational optimization efforts.

In March 2026, Morgan Stanley reduced nearly 3% of its global workforce, impacting around 2,500 employees across investment banking, wealth management and investment management divisions. The layoffs at Morgan Stanley were primarily tied to strategic restructuring, performance reviews and resource reallocation toward higher-growth business areas.

Meanwhile, Citigroup is continuing with its multi-year restructuring initiative aimed at simplifying its organizational structure and improving operational efficiency. According to a Bloomberg article published on MSN News in January 2026, the company planned to cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a broader program targeting nearly 20,000 workforce reductions globally by 2026. Citigroup has also been accelerating AI adoption and streamlining international operations to focus on higher-return core businesses and improve long-term profitability.

UBS’ Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, UBS shares have gained 47.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.