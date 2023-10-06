UBS Group (SIX:UBSG) Price Target Increased by 17.69% to 25.67

The average one-year price target for UBS Group (SIX:UBSG) has been revised to 25.67 / share. This is an increase of 17.69% from the prior estimate of 21.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from the latest reported closing price of 21.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSG is 0.52%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 1,485,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 155,339K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 113,828K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302,419K shares, representing a decrease of 165.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 58.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 112,422K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 102,868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,299K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 293.43% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,222K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

