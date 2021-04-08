UBS Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG said that its shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals at the Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders confirmed the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Axel Weber, and fellow Board members Jeremy Anderson , William C. Dudley, Reto Francioni, Fred Hu , Mark Hughes, Nathalie Rachou, Julie Richardson, Dieter Wemmer and Jeanette Wong for a one-year term of office.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of total profit and an ordinary dividend distribution of US$0.37 per share in cash. They approved the new 2021-2024 share buyback program.

The shareholders elected Claudia Böckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich as new members of the board of Directors for a one-year term of office.

The shareholders confirmed Julie Richardson, Reto Francioni, Dieter Wemmer and Jeanette Wong as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.

The shareholders also approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2021 AGM to the 2022 AGM.

The shareholders approved the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2020 financial year.

The Shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year.

The shareholders approved the re-election of the independent proxy ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich, the auditors Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel, and special auditors BDO AG, Zurich.

