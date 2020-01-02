UBS Group Rides on Cost Control Efforts: Should You Hold?

UBS Group AG’s UBS efforts to free up resources through restructuring initiatives and investing in profitable areas might help enhance prospects. Also, focus on building capital levels and undertaking cost-saving initiatives seems impressive. However, negative interest rates and strict regulations in the domestic economy continue to weigh on it.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings of $1.25 has been stable over the past 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of UBS Group have gained 1.5% over the past year compared with 7.1% growth of the industry.

The company engages in efficiency programs to free up resources, enabling it to make investments to support growth and service clients better. The company expects adjusted Group cost/income ratio to be above 72% by 2021.

Further, it has strengthened cost management and transparency by focusing on improving cost efficiency, which is positive for the long-term success of the company. Through these efforts, UBS Group achieved net cost reductions of CHF 25 million by 2018-end. It is on track to achieve the cumulative $600 million gross cost saving through 2021.

Nevertheless, UBS Group’s net interest income remains under pressure owing to the negative interest rate environment in the domestic economy. Also, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies is likely to hurt earnings, as a significant part of the company’s operating income is denominated in non-Swiss franc currencies.

Further, the company’s capital deployment activities seem unsustainable as its debt-to-equity ratio compares unfavorably with that of the industry.

Key Picks

Barclays PLC BCS shares have rallied 35.4% over the past three months. Also, the company’s earnings estimates for 2019 have been revised 4.3% upward over the past 30 days. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD share price has increased 51.3% in three months’ time. Further, the company’s earnings estimates for the ongoing year have moved nearly 1% north in the past 30 days. The stock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC shares have gained 27.3% in the past three months. In addition, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s earnings estimates for 2019 have moved up slightly in 30 days’ time.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.