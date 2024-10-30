UBS Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group has reported its third-quarter 2024 results, revealing total revenues of $12,334 million, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1,425 million, with a notable return on equity of 6.7%. These results underscore UBS’s steady financial performance despite previous challenges, making it a point of interest for investors and market watchers.

For further insights into AMUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.