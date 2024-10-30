News & Insights

UBS Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

UBS Group has reported its third-quarter 2024 results, revealing total revenues of $12,334 million, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1,425 million, with a notable return on equity of 6.7%. These results underscore UBS’s steady financial performance despite previous challenges, making it a point of interest for investors and market watchers.

