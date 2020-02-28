UBS Group Reports 2019 Compensation For GEB Members - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG (UBS) reported that the aggregate performance award pool for the GEB members was 70.3 million Swiss francs ($70.7 million) for 2019, a decrease of 14% compared with the prior year on a per capita basis. The company said the decrease is in line with the decrease in the overall performance award pool of the firm.

For Group CEO Sergio Ermotti (highest paid), total fixed and variable compensation was 12.5 million Swiss francs ($12.6 million) for 2019.

At the 2020 AGM, shareholders will vote on the aggregate 2019 total variable compensation for the GEB in Swiss francs.

