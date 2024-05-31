UBS Group Reduces Stake in Network International

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

UBS Group AG’s stake in Network International Holdings PLC has dropped below the 5% threshold, making it exempt from disclosure requirements. The notification, which reflects the change in UBS’s trading book holdings as of May 28, 2024, marks a significant shift in the company’s position from the previously notified 5.88% stake.

