UBS Group Rebalances Stake in PGS ASA

PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its investment position in PGS ASA, crossing below the 5% threshold for equity shares while simultaneously exceeding the 5% threshold for financial instruments, resulting in a total indirect and direct control of 10.42% of PGS ASA’s voting rights.

For further insights into GB:0MHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.