UBS Group Rebalances Stake in PGS ASA

May 30, 2024 — 11:13 am EDT

PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its investment position in PGS ASA, crossing below the 5% threshold for equity shares while simultaneously exceeding the 5% threshold for financial instruments, resulting in a total indirect and direct control of 10.42% of PGS ASA’s voting rights.

