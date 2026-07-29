UBS Group Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y Despite Higher Expenses

UBS Group AG UBS reported a second-quarter 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.80 billion compared with $2.39 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Results were driven by strong performances in the Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Investment Bank divisions. An increase in total assets and invested assets was also encouraging. However, higher operating expenses acted as a headwind.

UBS' Revenues & Expenses

The company’s second-quarter total revenues increased 13.1% year over year to $13.70 billion.

Operating expenses rose 2.4% year over year to $9.99 billion.

UBS Group reported total credit loss expenses of $121 million, which declined 25.8% from the year-ago quarter.

UBS Group Business Divisions’ Performances

Global Wealth Management’s operating profit before tax was $1.88 billion, up 56.4% from $1.20 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Asset Management’s operating profit before tax was $214 million, up 39.9% from $153 million in the year-ago quarter.

Personal & Corporate Banking reported operating profit before tax of $857 million, up 23.3% from $695 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Investment Bank unit reported an operating profit before tax of $1.15 billion, up from $557 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-Core & Legacy incurred an operating loss before tax of $203 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss of $250 million in the year-ago quarter.

Group Items reported an operating loss before tax of $307 million compared with a loss of $167 million in the year-ago quarter.

UBS's Capital Position

Total assets rose 1.2% from the previous quarter’s end to $1.71 trillion.

UBS’s return on Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital was 15.4% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 13.5% as of June 30, 2025.

Risk-weighted assets declined slightly year over year to $503.9 billion.

CET1 capital declined marginally year over year to $72.5 billion. As of June 30, 2026, UBS's invested assets were $7.3 trillion, up 10.7% year over year.

UBS Group’s Capital Distribution Update

In the second quarter of 2026, UBS repurchased $1.9 billion worth of shares under its 2026 share repurchase program. The company completed its latest share buyback program and is continuing with another $3 billion program to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2027 at the latest.

UBS plans to repurchase at least $1 billion worth of shares over the next three months. The amount and pace of repurchases will depend on the company’s short-term financial performance and outlook, its ability to maintain a CET1 capital ratio of around 14% and further visibility on the Swiss Parliament’s deliberations regarding the capitalization of foreign subsidiaries.

UBS Progresses With Credit Suisse Integration Plan

Following the completion of the global migration of former Credit Suisse client accounts onto UBS infrastructure in March 2026, the company entered the final phase of the integration, primarily involving the decommissioning of legacy IT infrastructure.

As of June 30, 2026, more than 90% of the legacy Credit Suisse IT applications within the scope of decommissioning were no longer in use, while around 70% had been fully decommissioned. The company remains on track to substantially complete the integration by the end of 2026.

In the second quarter of 2026, UBS realized an additional $1.1 billion in gross cost savings. Cumulative gross cost savings reached $12.6 billion at the end of the quarter compared with the combined 2022 cost base of UBS and Credit Suisse.

The company continues to target approximately $13.5 billion in annualized exit rate gross cost savings by the end of 2026. Cumulative integration-related expenses totaled $14.2 billion at the end of June 2026, and UBS expects these expenses to reach around $15 billion by the end of the year, assuming constant foreign-exchange rates.

As of June 30, 2026, the Non-core and Legacy division had delivered a 68% reduction in risk-weighted assets (RWA) since the second quarter of 2023. UBS had also reduced credit and market RWA to $4 billion, in line with its year-end 2026 ambition.

Additionally, the company achieved an 88% reduction in underlying operating expenses, excluding litigation compared with the 2022 baseline.

Our Take on UBS Group

UBS delivered strong second-quarter and first-half 2026 financial performance, supported by robust client momentum across its businesses. The company maintained a solid capital position and continued to invest in its franchise, technology, global capabilities and talent. UBS also continued to make steady progress in integrating Credit Suisse. The planned completion of the integration by the end of 2026, along with its strong capital position, is likely to support the company’s financial performance going forward.

UBS Group AG Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UBS Group AG price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Foreign Banks

Barclays BCS reported second-quarter 2026 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £2.26 billion ($3.03 billion), up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

An increase in revenues and a strong balance sheet supported the BCS’s results. However, the company recorded higher operating expenses in the quarter, which, along with an increase in credit impairment charges, hurt the results to some extent.

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s IBN profit after tax for first-quarter fiscal 2027 (ended June 30, 2026) was INR148.05 billion ($1.56 billion), up 16% from the prior-year quarter.

IBN’s results were aided by growth in net interest income and non-interest income. A decline in provisions was a tailwind. However, higher operating expenses hurt the results to some extent.

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