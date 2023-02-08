UBS Group Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)

Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.12MM shares of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (VIPS). This represents 13.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 16.11MM shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.03% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings is $14.01. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.03% from its latest reported closing price of $14.60.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings is $111,366MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual EPS is $10.44, an increase of 24.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VIPS is 0.2909%, a decrease of 11.2427%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 425,012K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 28,670,782 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,848,341 shares, representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 43.54% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 20,557,369 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,793,239 shares, representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 20,143,686 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,116,486 shares, representing a decrease of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 16,202,178 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,973,927 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 86.61% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,414,240 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,947,323 shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.