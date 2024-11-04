UBS Group Gains Substantial Stake in IPH Ltd.

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in IPH Ltd., acquiring a 5.02% voting power through various branches and asset management entities. This move includes significant shares managed by UBS’s branches in Australia, Europe, and the UK, reflecting a strategic interest in the intellectual property services firm. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it highlights UBS’s confidence in IPH Ltd.’s market potential.

