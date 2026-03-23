UBS Group to Expand U.S. Wealth Operations After Securing OCC Approval

UBS Group AG UBS has secured approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national bank charter, enabling the bank to expand its wealth management operations in the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal article published on MSN.

The approval allows UBS to broaden its client base beyond ultra-high-net-worth individuals and offer a full suite of banking services, including checking and savings accounts.

Details of UBS’ License Approval

The OCC’s approval allows UBS Group to convert its U.S. unit, UBS Bank USA, into a nationally chartered bank. This enables the company to provide a full range of banking services similar to domestic U.S. lenders.

UBS had applied for this license in October 2025 as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its wealth management business in the United States. With this approval, the company will be able to offer products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and mortgages, complementing its existing investment-focused services. The bank plans a gradual rollout of these offerings, with key products expected to be introduced by late 2027.

How the OCC Approval Supports UBS Group

This approval aligns with UBS Group’s efforts to strengthen its presence in key growth markets and enhance overall profitability. The national bank charter approval enables the bank to expand its capabilities beyond investment services and generate higher revenue per client through deposits, lending and traditional banking services. This is expected to support deeper client relationships and improve engagement levels.

Further, the approval allows UBS to offer a broader suite of services, which is likely to enhance client retention and expand its addressable market by targeting affluent and mass-affluent customers alongside its traditional ultra-wealthy base. This is expected to aid revenue growth and improve margins in its U.S. operations.

Additionally, the approval holds strategic importance following UBS’ acquisition of Credit Suisse. Although the acquisition significantly increased the bank’s scale, it also led to higher regulatory requirements in Switzerland and increased pressure to improve returns. As a result, expanding in the United States is likely to provide a key avenue for growth.

UBS’ Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, UBS shares have declined 11.6% against the industry’s growth of 2.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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Notable foreign bank stocks include Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM and Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.