UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,390,346 shares

Karpus Management holds 589,695 shares

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 371,509 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 300,075 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 254,087 shares

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Declares $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund said on November 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $8.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 4.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is one of the world’s leading global fixed income managers. Founded in 1971, the firm is known for team management and proprietary research, supported by robust risk management and a long-term fundamental value approach.

