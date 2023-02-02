UBS Group Discloses Position in MNP / Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Fund Sentiment

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNP is 0.0869%, a decrease of 14.5126%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 3,336K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 522,638 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 369,760 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 335,861 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 191,855 shares

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 174,768 shares

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd said on November 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $12.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.34%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. provides a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt securities. The fund seeks high current income exempt from regular Federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

