UBS Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UBS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.20, changing hands as high as $11.63 per share. UBS Group AG shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.48 per share, with $13.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.61.

