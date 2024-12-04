UBS Group Boosts Stake in Latin Resources Limited

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has increased its voting power in Latin Resources Limited, now holding 7.48% of the ordinary shares, up from 6.28%. This change highlights UBS’s growing influence within the company and may pique the interest of investors watching the evolving dynamics of shareholder power. Investors might see this as a strategic move, potentially affecting the company’s future direction.
