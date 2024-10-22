News & Insights

UBS Group Becomes Major Stakeholder in Australian Clinical Labs

October 22, 2024 — 03:06 am EDT

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has emerged as a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, acquiring a 6.25% voting power through its various corporate branches and fund management entities. This significant stake underscores UBS Group’s strategic interest in Australian Clinical Labs, potentially impacting the company’s future market dynamics.

