UBS Group Becomes Major Stakeholder in Australian Clinical Labs

UBS Group AG has emerged as a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, acquiring a 6.25% voting power through its various corporate branches and fund management entities. This significant stake underscores UBS Group’s strategic interest in Australian Clinical Labs, potentially impacting the company’s future market dynamics.

