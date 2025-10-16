UBS Group Appoints Daniele Magazzeni As Chief AI Officer

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) announced Thursday the appointment of Daniele Magazzeni as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer to further advance the firm's AI strategy, boost innovation and increase adoption of new technologies.

Magazzeni brings deep knowledge of AI research as well as expertise in the effective deployment and scaling of impactful AI solutions. He joins UBS from J.P. Morgan, where he served as Chief Analytics Officer for both the EMEA region and the Commercial and Investment Bank.

Prior to that, he was Associate Professor of Artificial Intelligence at King's College London.

As UBS's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Magazzeni will lead the firm's AI strategy with a focus on reshaping business capabilities to improve the client experience and enhance employee productivity.

Magazzeni will also head the Chief Artificial Intelligence Office, which is responsible for ensuring the effective deployment of AI-powered tools and processes at scale, maintaining consistent standards, and building strong technological foundations across the organization.

Magazzeni will be based in London and report to Mike Dargan, Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Magazzeni will further optimize the use of traditional, generative and agentic AI capabilities to transform UBS's end-to-end operations and deliver cutting-edge solutions to their clients.

Earlier this year, UBS launched several large-scale transformational AI initiatives, called Big Rocks, which are designed to have a broad impact across the firm and increase the efficiency of processes and systems.

The initiatives are already delivering valuable outcomes. UBS has over 300 live use cases and AIpowered tools are being rolled out to all employees, including M365 Copilot, and our in-house AI Assistant Red.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.