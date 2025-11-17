UBS Group and Hormel Foods have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

UBS Group AG, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen its shares surge this year as foreign banks continue to outperform the broader market. The stock broke out to an all-time high in 2025 on increasing volume. Shares continue to display relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this market leader.

The company is part of the Zacks Banks – Foreign industry group, which currently ranks in the top 29% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries.

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to institutional, corporate, and private clients globally. The company offers a host of financial-related services such as personal banking,investment adviceand solutions, lending, wealth planning, asset allocation, and investment banking. UBS was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

UBS remains focused on opportunistic expansion strategies in various areas by entering into partnerships with a host of other firms. These inorganic growth moves are expected to benefit the company’s long-term trajectory. UBS maintains a strong capital position and its efficiency initiatives will likely continue to aid profitability.

In addition, UBS is progressing well with its Credit Suisse integration plan. As a result, the company is well-positioned to enhance the client experience and unlock further cost reductions into 2026 as it delivers on its ambitious goal of $13 billion in gross cost savings by the end of next year.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

UBS Group has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates. The company has surpassed the EPS mark in each of the past four quarters. The financial firm most recently reported third-quarter earnings back in October of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48/share by 58.3%.

One of the largest European banks by total assets, UBS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 53.2%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

The Switzerland-based bank has witnessed improving earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking into next year, analysts have raised their 2026 EPS estimates by 6.21% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $3.25 per share, reflecting nearly 30% growth relative to this year.

Let’s Get Technical

UBS shares have advanced more than 50% off the April bottom. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to make this type of price move and widely outperform the market. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Notice how shares remain above an upward-sloping 200-day (red line) moving average. A recent pullback presents a unique buying opportunity. With both strong fundamentals and technicals, UBS is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, UBS Group AG has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and UBS continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run through the remainder of this year and beyond.

Bottom Line

Solid institutional buying should continue to provide a tailwind for the stock price. UBS has vastly outperformed its financial peers, and increasing volume at recent breakout levels adds to the bullish sentiment.

Robust fundamentals combined with a strong technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. Backed by a leading industry group and robust history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put UBS on your watchlist.

Hormel Foods Corp. develops, processes, and distributes meat, nuts, and other food products to foodservice customers, convenience stores, and other commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company provides various perishable products including fresh meats, refrigerated meals, and frozen items, as well as shelf-stable products like nut butters, tortilla chips, and nutritional food supplements.

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Austin, Minnesota, Hormel Foods sells its products under a variety of recognized brand names such as Applegate, Mr. Peanut, Planters, Skippy, and Spam.

Hormel Foods continues to face mounting profitability challenges despite positive sales momentum in its latest fiscal quarter. Margins remain under pressure as elevated input costs and inflationary headwinds weigh heavily on earnings, with pricing actions and cost-saving efforts proving inadequate.

At the same time, profitability across all key segments weakened further in the prior quarter, as commodity-driven challenges and higher selling, general and administrative expenses more than offset sales growth. The company also operates in a highly competitive food industry dominated by price sensitivity and heavy promotions.

The Zacks Rundown

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, Hormel Foods (HRL) is a component of the Zacks Food – Meat Products industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 9% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has throughout the year.

Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they’re part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

Hormel shares have been underperforming the market over the past year. The stock hit a 52-week low last month and represents a compelling short opportunity as we near the end of 2025.

Recent Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

Hormel Foods has fallen short of earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. Back in August, the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by -14.6%.

Hormel has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of -5.6%. Consistently falling short of earnings estimates is a recipe for underperformance, and HRL is no exception.

The Spam maker has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking at the fiscal fourth quarter, analysts have slashed estimates by -17.95% in the past 60 days. The Q4 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now 32 cents per share, reflecting negative growth of -23.8% relative to the year-ago period.

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

HRL stock has experienced what is known as a “death cross,” whereby the stock’s 50-day moving average (blue line) crosses below its 200-day moving average. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen nearly 25% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that HRL stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

A history of earnings misses and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of HRL until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Additional content:

Watch These 3 Stocks That Recently Hiked Dividends Amid Market Turmoil

Volatility has returned to Wall Street despite all three major indexes having hit multiple record closing highs in the past few weeks. Stocks nosedived on Thursday, with indexes suffering their worst day in more than a month, triggered by a massive tech selloff.

Besides, several other uncertainties have been raising concerns about the economy’s health over the past few months.

Given the uncertainty, cautious investors looking for steady income and ways to protect their capital may consider holding or investing in dividend-paying stocks. Such stocks provide steady earnings through regular dividend payouts and can help mitigate the effects of market volatility. Three such stocks are Pan American Silver Corp., Amkor Technology, Inc. and Autoliv, Inc.

Wall Street Turns Volatile

The Dow and S&P 500 each declined 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.3% on Thursday, suffering their worst day since Oct. 10. All three indexes are now well below their all-time closing highs recorded over the past couple of weeks.

Tech stocks have been primarily responsible for the broader tech rally since 2023. Enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has seen both big and small tech companies race to explore the space and grab maximum market share. Billions of dollars are being invested, and tech giants are striking deals to tap the unexplored AI space.

However, these hefty investments have raised concerns over the valuation of these AI stocks. Also, market participants are growing increasingly skeptical about another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after the October meeting have raised questions on the possibility of another rate cut in December. Market participants are pricing in a 50.1% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut in December, which was 62.5% till a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

3 Stocks That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. PAAS Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. Pan American Silver Corp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Nov. 12, Pan American Silver Corp. announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.14 a share on Dec. 5. PAAS has a dividend yield of 1.25%. Over the past five years, PAAS has increased its dividend four times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 26% of earnings. Check Pan American Silver Corp.’s dividend history here.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world's largest independent provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Also, AMKR is one of the leading developers of advanced semiconductor packaging and test technology. Amkor Technology has a Zacks Rank #3.

On Nov. 12, Amkor Technologydeclared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.08 a share on Dec. 23. AMKR has a dividend yield of 0.96%. Over the past five years, Amkor Technology has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 26% of earnings. Check Amkor Technology’s dividend history here.

Autoliv, Inc.

Autoliv, Inc. is one of the leading players in automotive safety, specializing in passive safety systems. Operating primarily through its subsidiaries — Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP — ALV is at the forefront of designing and manufacturing critical safety components such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and advanced inflator technologies. Autoliv carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Nov. 10, Autoliv announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.87 a share on Dec. 10. ALV has a dividend yield of 2.73%. Over the past five years, Autoliv has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 35% of earnings. Check Autoliv’s dividend history here.

