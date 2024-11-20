UBS Group AG Seeks US Banking License Expansion to Drive Growth

UBS Group AG UBS is seeking a wider banking license to operate in the United States to simplify its ability in order to offer loans and accept deposits in the country.



UBS views the United States as a crucial market for its growth strategy. According to a Bloomberg report, the bank is considering an application for broader operational permissions under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



UBS Group AG’s CEO, Sergio Ermotti, identifies the U.S. wealth management sector as a vital growth area, particularly after the acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023. This aligns with UBS’ Chairman Colm Kelleher's statement from last month, where he mentions the bank’s long-term vision that includes acquiring a U.S. wealth management firm to accelerate growth in the region. However, this goal will only be pursued after the full integration of Credit Suisse.

UBS Strengthens US Operations

The acquisition of Credit Suisse strengthened UBS Group AG’s U.S. investment banking operations, leading the bank to be in a better position to attract wealthy entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals for its private banking services.



The bank has opted to make changes in the senior leadership within its investment banking division to further solidify its competitive advantage. These adjustments come amid the departure of several senior executives. These changes in the leadership positions are aimed at reinforcing the bank’s commitment in key areas, including healthcare and leveraged finance, which are considered crucial for the company’s long-term growth prospects.



In sync with changes in the senior management, last week, UBS Wealth Management appointed Ryan Lurie, an Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor, to oversee its Arizona offices.

UBS Group AG’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of UBS have gained 4.8% against the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

