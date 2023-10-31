UBS Group AG - Registered Shares (UBS) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 29.72

The average one-year price target for UBS Group AG - Registered Shares (NYSE:UBS) has been revised to 29.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 28.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.71 to a high of 39.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from the latest reported closing price of 23.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.53%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 1,489,193K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 155,339K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 113,828K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302,419K shares, representing a decrease of 165.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 58.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 112,422K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 102,868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,299K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 8.18% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,222K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. Co-headquartered in the cities of Zürich and Basel, it maintains a presence in all major financial centres as the largest Swiss banking institution and the largest private bank in the world.

